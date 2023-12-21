Robbers hit bar, but victims hit back Loop Jamaica

Robbers who hit a bar on Perth Road in Manchester this week ended up fleeing the scene, leaving behind their gun.

The weapon, a Taurus 9mm pistol with four 9mm rounds of ammunition, was handed over to the police.

But, what went down?

Reports from the Mandeville police are that about 7pm on Tuesday, the armed men pounced upon the complainants in a bar and robbed them of their properties.

The men then proceeded to rob a poker box in the establishment, and one of the complainants managed to disarm them.

The assailants subsequently fled the scene.

The police were summoned, and upon arrival, the firearm and ammunition were handed over to them.

Investigations continue, the police said.