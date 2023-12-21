Robbers hit bar, but victims hit back Loop Jamaica

·6 min read
Home
Local News
Robbers hit bar, but victims hit back Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Breaking News

JMMB cops Member Dealer Award and five others

Sagicor Foundation treats its adopt-a-school students for Christmas

Cops release images of escapees amid manhunt

Bank of Jamaica leaves interest rate unchanged

Man attacked and beaten at gunpoint; one suspect held minutes later

Seven detainees escape from St Mary lock-up

Robbers hit bar, but victims hit back

Government committed to developing aviation sector

Luton captain Lockyer has defibrillator fitted after cardiac arrest

Hospitals are not ‘holding areas’ – health minister

Thursday Dec 21

22°C
Jamaica News

… culprits flee without gun

Loop News

7 hrs ago

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

Robbers who hit a bar on Perth Road in Manchester this week ended up fleeing the scene, leaving behind their gun.

The weapon, a Taurus 9mm pistol with four 9mm rounds of ammunition, was handed over to the police.

But, what went down?

Reports from the Mandeville police are that about 7pm on Tuesday, the armed men pounced upon the complainants in a bar and robbed them of their properties.

The men then proceeded to rob a poker box in the establishment, and one of the complainants managed to disarm them.

The assailants subsequently fled the scene.

The police were summoned, and upon arrival, the firearm and ammunition were handed over to them.

Investigations continue, the police said.

Related Articles

Recent Articles

Business

JMMB cops Member Dealer Award and five others

Christmas

Christmas Countdown: Nollywood star Enyinna Nwigwe and the evil turkey

Our Endz

Sagicor Foundation treats its adopt-a-school students for Christmas

More From

Sport

Former Reggae Girlz boss Lorne Donaldson named Chicago Red Stars coach

Former head coach of the Reggae Girlz, Jamaica’s senior women’s football team, Lorne Donaldson has been appointed head coach of the Chicago Red Stars.
His appointment comes after a three-month-long

See also

Jamaica News

‘Devil Man’ wanted by cops in shooting death of babymother’s spouse

Police in the St Catherine division have issued a wanted person notice for 34-year-old Peter Daalon Davis, who they say is known by the aliases ‘Devils’ and ‘Devil Man’.
Davis, who is unemployed wi

Jamaica News

Quaker Oats recalls granola bars, cereals distributed to Jamaica

… says market withdrawal is due to Salmonella concerns

Jamaica News

Seven detainees escape from St Mary lock-up

Seven detainees, who are charged with offences ranging from rape to murder, on Thursday morning escaped the Oracabessa lockup in St Mary.
Preliminary reports are that the inmates managed to escape

Jamaica News

$1 billion lost from accounts of bank customers…

Fitz Jackson wants BOJ to intervene 

Jamaica News

Teacher, who lost $150,000 after ‘bank loan offer’, in hospital

Educator says she is hanging on by a straw, living weeks without any form of funds

 

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols