Robbers tunnel into T&T bank | Loop Jamaica

Update:

Republic Bank in Trinidad and Tobago has confirmed that a break-in occurred at its Couva Branch over the weekend.

In a release, the bank stated that an investigation has been launched into the incident and that staff are cooperating fully with the authorities. The Bank also confirmed that all customers’ records and files remain secured and the branch’s cash vault was not breached.

Original Story

Police are investigating an incident where robbers managed to tunnel into a Couva bank- which is situated obliquely opposite the district’s police station.

According to reports, over the long weekend, the robbers managed to break into Republic Bank Couva by making a hole in the wall at the back of the building housing the bank as well as one beneath a building on the compound.

Police were contacted by bank officials shortly after 8 am today and were informed of the forced entries.

Officers were told that the bank was last secured by security personnel on Friday afternoon and while they suspect tools were used for the break-in, none were found on the compound.

Up until the time this article was published, it was not known how much cash, if any was stolen.