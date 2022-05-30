Robbers use knife, machete to attack and rob man of $2000 | Loop Jamaica

The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News | Loop News
Police have charged two men who reportedly used a knife and machete to inflict wounds on a man who they held up and robbed of his phone and wallet that had $2000.

The incident took place on Main Street in Ocho Rios, St Ann on Saturday, May 14.

Charged with robbery with aggravation and unlawful wounding are 30-year-old Norayne Bolton, otherwise called ‘ Wayne’, a labourer and Dwayne Small, a construction worker both of Mansfield Heights in Ocho Rios, St Ann

Reports from the Ocho Rios Police are that about 4:00 am, the complainant was standing on the roadway, when he was approached by four men, who proceeded to rob him of an Alcatel cellular phone and a wallet containing US$10 and JM$ 2,000.

One of the accused then used a knife to inflict stab wounds to the complainant’s upper body.

The second accused then used a machete to inflict several wounds to the complainant.

The complainant managed to escape and was assisted to hospital where he was treated and released.

An investigation was launched and both men were charged on Friday, May 27.

Their court date is being finalised.

