The Old Harbour police seized an illegal handgun on West Street, St Catherine on Monday, May 30.

Reports are that about 9:30 am, a police team was carrying out investigations in the area following reports of an armed robbery when the suspect was spotted.

The team attempted to accost the suspect, however, he fled, leaving behind a Ruger pistol with a magazine containing four 9mm rounds affixed.

Efforts to locate the suspect continue.