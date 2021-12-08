Robbie Shakespeare has died | Loop Jamaica

The music fraternity is mourning the loss of another of its legends, as Robbie Shakespeare, best known as one half of the production duo and reggae rhythm section, Sly and Dunbar, died on Wednesday.

He reportedly died in a hospital in Florida following kidney surgery. He was 68 and had been ailing for some time.

Minister of Entertainment, Olivia Grange, was one of the first to acknowledge the work of a man she called her “brother”.

“I am in shock and sorrow after just receiving the news that my friend and brother, the legendary bassist Robbie Shakespeare, has died,” the minister said in a post on social media.

“Robbie and Sly Dunbar, the drummer, as Sly and Robbie, have been among Jamaica’s greatest musicians. The fantastic team took bass playing and drumming to the highest level as they made music as a group and for many artistes locally and internationally,” Grange continued.

She aid Shakespeare’s loss will be a huge blow to the local music fraternity.

“Robbie’s loss will be felt severely both home and abroad. My condolences to those he left behind. Love you, Robbie,” she concluded.

Known affectionately by some as ‘Basspeare’, he was widely regarded as one of the most influential reggae bassists of all time, and was known for his iconoclastic and creative use of electronics and production effects units.

Shakespeare worked with ‘The Who’s’ of reggae artistes such as Bunny Wailer, Dennis Brown, Gregory Isaacs, Sugar Minott, Black Uhuru, among others. He also worked with international acts Cyndi Lauper, Bob Dylan, Mick Jagger and Joe Cocker.

Prior to his involvement in Sly and Robbie, he was a member of the session groups The Revolutionaries and the Aggrovators.