Robert Halledeen steers home God of Love in Caymanas feature | Loop Jamaica

Robert Halledeen booted home two winners at Caymanas Park on Sunday, including 4-5 favourite, GOD OF LOVE, who out-battled GO DEH GIRL by a half-length in the Gerry Skelton Memorial at five and a half furlongs.

Down in class among overnight allowance runners, GOD OF LOVE won in a driving finish, rallying under a stirring ride from Halledeen after being headed off in the stretch run.

GOD OF LOVE won in a fast 1:06.2 with topweight 126lbs after disputing splits of 22.4 and 45.2, handing Halledeen his second winner on the 10-race card after prevailing in the fifth with PROSECO in a driving finish over MORSE CODE.

Oneil Mullings also rode two winners, scoring a 62-1 victory astride Ryan Darby’s CASUAL AFFAIR in the sixth, before landing VICE CHERRY PIE at 7-2 in the seventh.

Jason DaCosta saddled two winners, down-in-class DRUMMER BOY, who beat $450,000 claimers at six furlongs in the eighth, before closing the card with SUDDEN FLIGHT at five furlongs straight.

DaCosta’s two-timer pushed him approximately $620,000 clear of two-time defending champion Anthony Nunes in their stakes battle, with December’s eight meets to decide the title race.

Racing continues on Saturday with December’s opening meet.