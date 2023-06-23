Robert Samuels named interim head coach of WI Women for Ireland series Loop Jamaica

Former West Indies batter Robert Samuels has been named interim head coach of the West Indies women’s team for their upcoming limited-overs series against Ireland on home soil. Samuels previously served as assistant coach under Courtney Walsh until April, when Cricket West Indies (CWI) decided not to renew their contracts, including that of assistant coach Corey Collymore.

Samuels, a former captain of Jamaica, represented West Indies in six Tests and eight ODIs between 1996 and 1997. He also played 106 first-class matches and 77 List A games.

“Robert’s appointment brings continuity and stability to guide the team during this period,” said CWI High Performance Manager Graeme West. “He possesses extensive knowledge of the players and the women’s game in general, as well as a strong understanding of the support staff. His transition to interim head coach has been seamless, and he is already making a positive impact. I am confident this will continue throughout the series.”

Samuels will be supported by interim assistant coaches Ryan Austin, a former West Indies offspinner, and Steve Liburb, the head coach of the West Indies Women’s Under-19 Rising Stars and former captain of the Leeward Islands.

The West Indies Women’s three-match ODI series against Ireland will commence on June 26 and conclude on July 2. This will be followed by a three-match T20I series from July 4 to 8. All six matches will take place at the Daren Sammy Cricket Ground in St Lucia. The West Indies squad, consisting of 18 members, is currently undergoing training at the same venue.

These fixtures mark the only home matches for the West Indies Women’s team in 2023. The three ODIs are crucial for their campaign in the ICC Women’s Championship, as they aim to accumulate points in order to secure a top five position and qualify directly for the ICC 2025 Women’s Cricket World Cup.

Presently, West Indies occupy the second-to-last position on the 10-team table, having suffered five defeats in six games.

Match Schedule – All matches played at the Daren Sammy Cricket Ground, St Lucia

ODI SERIES:

Monday 26 June: 1st CG United ODI – 10am (9am Jamaica Time)Wednesday 28 June: 2nd CG United ODI – 10am (9am Jamaica Time)Saturday 1 July: 3rd CG United ODI – 3pm (2pm Jamaica Time)

T20I SERIES:

Tuesday 4 July: 1st T20IThursday 6 July: 2nd T20ISaturday 8 July: 3rd T20I