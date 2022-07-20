ROK Hotel to boost downtown Kingston’s economic potential – PM | Loop Jamaica

Prime Minister Andrew Holness says the opening of the new 12-storey ROK Hotel Kingston will significantly contribute to the continued revitalisation of downtown Kingston, by further boosting the area’s economic potential.

“It means more income in people’s pockets; it means the return of life in downtown Kingston and more economic activity can take place,” he said.

The four-star hotel, which is part of the brand Tapestry Collection by Hilton, was officially opened by Holness during a ribbon-cutting ceremony at its location at the corner of King Street and Ocean Boulevard on Tuesday (July 19).

The prime minister praised the investors for sticking with the project and completing it despite the delays that were experienced, particularly due to the n-coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

“We are very, very happy to be… opening the ROK Hotel and to have the brand of the Hilton, the Tapestry here in downtown Kingston. It means a lot to have this brand anchored…downtown,” he said.

Prime Minister Andrew Holness (sixth left), who was assisted by Minister of Finance and the Public Service, Dr Nigel Clarke (fifth left), celebrates after cutting the ribbon to signify the official opening of the ROK Hotel Kingston during a ceremony at its location at 2-4 King Street in downtown Kingston on Tuesday (July 19).

Development of the new hotel began in 2019 after the property, formerly the Oceana Hotel, was acquired by PanJam Investment Limited. It is the first Hilton Tapestry Collection in the Caribbean and first in over 30 years to be in Kingston. It is being managed by Highgate, a premier real estate investment and hospitality management company based in the United States of America.

Holness noted that the hotel “promises to give a unique experience to visitors… an authentic Jamaican experience”.

He further noted that the hotel is strategically located in the business district of Kingston and is “five minutes away from everything”, pointing out that it is close to the Norman Manley International Airport and to Port Royal.

“It’s a centrally located hotel and I expect your occupancy will be high throughout the year,” the prime minister said.

The contemporary hotel boasts state-of-the-art-facilities including 168 rooms and 47 luxury suites, a lounge area, restaurant, caf? and bar, and a 24-hour fitness and wellness centre.

It also features more than 32,000 sq ft of meeting space, six meeting rooms outfitted with state-of-the-art audiovisual equipment, and an expansive pool deck for outdoor gatherings.

In addition, the top four floors of the property house 41 residential units, which comprise 13 one-bedroom, 22 two-bedroom, and six penthouse apartments to be sold to individual investors.

ROK, an acronym for the Revival/Rebirth/ Renaissance of downtown Kingston, was named by Executive Chairman of the PanJam Group, Stephen Facey.