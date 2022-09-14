Role of Cabinet Secretary in Jamaica explained Loop Jamaica

After 38 years in the Jamaica Defence Force (JDF), the last six of which he served as Chief of Defence Staff, Lieutenant General Rocky Meade has been appointed cabinet secretary.

The Office of the Prime Minister made the announcement on Tuesday and stated that Meade’s appointment will take effect on October 1.

With a career soldier tapped to assume the position, what exactly are the roles and functions of the cabinet secretary?

According to the Office of the Cabinet, the Cabinet is the principal instrument of policy and is charged with the general direction and control of the Government of Jamaica.

It describes the cabinet secretary and his role and responsibilities as follows:

“The cabinet secretary is the most senior policy adviser in the civil service. He is secretary to the Cabinet, responsible to all ministers for the running of Cabinet and is also the head of the civil service.

“As secretary to the Cabinet, he provides support and advice to the government and oversees the provision of policy and secretariat support to Cabinet and Cabinet committees. He organises the minutes of the Cabinet and conveys decisions of the Cabinet.

“As head of the public service, he is responsible for developing a highly professional public service [that is] able to effectively execute government business.

“As head of the Permanent Secretaries Board, he is responsible for guiding the execution of ministry plans that align with government’s priorities”.

Meade will replace the longstanding cabinet secretary, Ambassador Douglas Saunders, who has served in the position since 2008.