Roles of municipal police officers being reviewed, says McKenzie Loop Jamaica

Following several concerns relative to the work being carried out by municipal police officers and their contentious interactions with vendors, the Local Government and Rural Development Ministry has advised that the role and function of such officers are being reviewed.

At the end of the review, such local government agents could have more authority to carry out their duties.

The disclosures were made by Portfolio Minister Desmond McKenzie during Wednesday’s airing of the ‘Good Morning Minister’ radio programme hosted by Minister without Portfolio in the Office of the Prime Minister (OPM) with responsibility for information, Robert Morgan.

Over the years, municipal police officers have been known to support the activities of the local authorities by enforcing municipal laws and regulations and maintaining public order in towns, among other activities.

Another critical role is maintaining order relative to vending on the streets of towns, which has often led to heated arguments and sometimes physical exchanges between such officers and vendors, especially when vending stalls are destroyed or vendors’ wares or produce are being confiscated.

“The role of the municipal police is to help maintain order within the space, to ensure that vending is not done outside of the no-vending areas,” McKenzie stated.

“I must admit that there have been challenges with some municipal police, and that programme is under review in a way to give them more authority for them to act and to act in a way that is conducive with good order,” McKenzie advised.

In underscoring that municipal officers “do play a critical role”, the minister admitted that “a lot of times the role of the municipal police is undermined because of their actions, and a lot of people don’t have regard for them, so it’s a challenge.”

One of the clashes between municipal officers and vendors was highlighted in December 2022 after a video showed municipal officers carrying out an exercise to clear sidewalks in Kingston, during which vendors were left fuming after the officers dramatically destroyed several stalls and confiscated goods.

Some social media users were left outraged as the Local Government agents used what appeared to be sledgehammers to destroy the stalls on the street in Kingston.

Joining in the outrage was Opposition Leader and President of the People’s National Party (PNP), Mark Golding, who declared that destroying stalls and goods of vendors by Local Government agents “enrages our population and builds such a profound sense of injustice”.

Golding said too, that such actions are both “draconian” and “wrong”, and declared that adequate alternatives must be found to solve the issue of illegal vending.

While not defending those particular actions of the municipal officers, Chairman of the St Mary Municipal Corporation and Port Maria Mayor, Richard Creary, at the time, pushed back at criticisms of municipal law enforcement officers.

He contended that municipal officers or municipal police often face hostility from vendors, and are even attacked as they carry out their duties to clear the roadways of stalls and goods.