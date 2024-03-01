Romain Virgo: From a ‘gentle boy’ to ‘The Gentle Man’ Loop Jamaica

Standing out as one of Jamaica’s purest and greatest talents, Romain Virgo has, quite literally, grown up before our eyes.

We met him as a teenager when he appeared on Television Jamaica’s ‘All Together Sing’ as part of the Aabuthnott Gallimore High School choir, before cementing his place in the hearts of many in 2007, when he won ‘Digicel Rising Stars’ at 17 years old.

We watched him grow musically, get married and become a father, and just like that, a “gentle boy” became “The Gentle Man”.

An apt title for his album, wouldn’t you agree? With “The Gentle Man” album being touted as a defining point in his career and ascension as the standard bearer of reggae’s roots in R&B and soul, Virgo told Loop News at its launch on Thursday evening that the album chronicles his journey to him beoming “The Gentle Man”.

Romain and collaborator Nicholas ‘Nikko’ Bronwe developed the album, which is now available on streaming platforms, with contributions from producers Donovan ‘Don Corleon’ Bennett, Phillip ‘Winta’ James, and Maurice ‘Seani B’ Delaunay.

Guest vocals on the album include Jesse Royal, dancehall legend Capleton, Afrobeat’s star Patoranking, and dancehall superstar Masicka.

Those who attended the launch of his fourth studio album at the AC Hotel at Marriott on Thursday evening also witnessed Virgo being named the ambassador for Johnnie Walker.

Loop videographer Ramon Lindsay was on location to bring you highlights.