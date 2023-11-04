Romario Shepherd Joins Mumbai Indians in IPL trade deal Loop Jamaica

West Indies all-rounder Romario Shepherd is set to join the Mumbai Indians for the 2024 season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) following a finalized trade deal with the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG).

Shepherd, who has played just four IPL matches representing LSG and Sunrisers Hyderabad, has been acquired by the five-time IPL champions, Mumbai Indians, in exchange for his existing fee of US$60,000. He aspires to secure more playing time, not only to justify the trade but also to uphold his solid reputation.

The 28-year-old is renowned for his pace bowling abilities and possesses a diverse range of variations that make him a valuable asset in various match scenarios. Additionally, he can significantly contribute to the team’s batting performance once he gets going.

Shepherd recently played a crucial role in the Guyana Amazon Warriors’ triumph in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) tournament, marking their first victory in September. He has also become an integral member of the West Indies Twenty20 International setup.

Shepherd’s current batting record stands at 301 runs in 31 matches at an average of 37.62, with a strike rate of 153.57. As a bowler, he has taken 31 wickets at an average of 29.70.

In the previous IPL season, the Mumbai Indians finished in fourth place, with eight wins in 14 matches. They defeated LSG in the first elimination final but were unable to overcome the Gujarat Titans in the second elimination final.

Meanwhile, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has confirmed that the upcoming IPL auction will be held in Dubai. This marks the first time that the auction will take place outside of India. Last year, the auction was originally scheduled for Istanbul, Turkey, before a last-minute decision to host it in the Indian city of Kochi.

Organizers have also extended the deadline for the submission of the list of released players from November 15 to November 26.