Romeich gifts employee $200k for Christmas Loop Jamaica

It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas, at least for businessman Romeich Major’s employees at Romeich Wear.

Major, who is the man behind Romeich Entertainment, Major Marketing and Romeich Wear, rolled up on the workers at Romeich Wear bearing gifts, and just in time for the holidays.

Captured on video and shared to his social media page, Major talks about marking 20 years in December since the doors of Romeich Wear were opened, and he chose to celebrate with his employees by giving them gifts.

However, one worker, who he said has been with the team for 20 years, Sharon, was given a special gift—$200,000.

According to Major, he knows what Sharon loves, and by her reaction when she saw that it was money, he got it right. Sharon hugged her boss.

“My team is my family and my family is who I love!!! Always showing appreciation to my team!!! Merry Christmas and hope you all will have a happy new year! #romeichwear #Romeichentertainment,” the video caption read on Instagram.

His followers on the platform, which currently tallies at one million, celebrated along with him and gave him kudos for the gesture.

“Best to ever do it. Big up urself and hope ur fruit basket never empty! Happy holidays ❤️❤️”, said one user.

Another said: “This brought tears to my eyes, good boss when you treat staff like this you get the best out of them most times,”

“One thing about Romeich, he is a giver! God bless giving hands. That’s the reason for wealth,” another user said.

His action also had some users wishing their bosses were taking notes.

“A Hope me boss a watch dis 😒… lol but dis nice bad …”, said one.

Another added: “This is a real leader right here. Big up Romeich. 👏👏👏👏🙏🙏🙏”