Romeich hits back at criticisms over $1,000 entry fee for job fair Loop Jamaica

Music producer and businessman Romeich Major has scoffed at the public furore over a decision to charge an entry fee of $1,000 for a job fair he is hosting on Friday, arguing that Jamaicans do not believe in investing in themselves.

“I am doing something that has never been done in Jamaica – sorting jobs for peeps, and you all talking s%$t because there is an entry fee of 1K (J$1,000) to get (an) interview for a job that will pay you thousands of dollars?” wrote Major on Instagram on Tuesday night in response to the backlash.

The Romeich Entertainment and Romeich Wear boss said the positions available at his event, dubbed a “major job fair”, include editor, sound engineer, producers, dressmaker, marketing executives, musician, graphic artist, photographers, promotion girls, among others.

“This is why our culture don’t get better. You all find it hard to invest and make yourself better smh!!! Jamaica people wake up,” Major urged.

“Also, if you don’t agree with how I do my thing, don’t join my team. Simple as that!!!” Some social media users agreed with him that the money is an investment and argued that nothing was wrong with charging a fee.

“Paying $1,000 filters out people who aren’t serious,” a woman opined on Instagram.

Shared another: “But they (persons) will spend 2k (J$2,000) on [fast food] without thinking twice.”

A man commented: “I see nothing wrong with it, because it’s $1,000, and persons charge way more for overseas job opportunities, and Jamaicans find the money.”

Other persons, however, disagreed with the move by the Romeich Entertainment owner, and lambasted him for taking such a decision.

“An entry fee? For a job interview? That’s unheard of… So yeah, you really are doing something that’s never been done cuz (because) that’s not normal,” one man suggested.

“No offence, anyone with a level mind would double think. You might think $1,000 is cheap but for some, it could just be their last dollar they’re spending with ‘hopes’ that they will be employed by your company,” an Instagram user pointed out.

“If they don’t get the job, that money stays in your hand, and they got nothing out of their time & effort. I would never EVER spend a dime to go on a interview,” the user stated.

A woman asserted that, “paying $1,000 for an interview is not an investment. (If I was interested in whatever interview you’re having I would pay as a ‘support’).

“However, not because other people are reconsidering the payment, doesn’t make you or anyone that’s willing to pay be more of a ‘Bright Sparks’ than them,” she said.

“…Why didn’t you make the payment only for the persons who were successfully chosen?” the woman asked.

Besides Instagram, the debate on the entry fee for job seekers is also trending on X, formerly Twitter, and Facebook, with various views.

“Romeich organise a job fair, charging 1k (J$1,000), and people a complain. We are lost as a people,” said a man on X.

With 186 quotes to his tweet, many disagreed with his position.

“Capitalism literally choking sense out of some of y’all lol. The fact that you see concerns about this as simply complaints, speaks to a level of privilege that defies so much,” said an X user in response.

And a woman said that while charging $1,000 wasn’t “a bad fee”, it appears that Romeich Entertainment stood to benefit more from that “economic decision”.

She elaborated, “It all comes down to economics; if 5,000 people attend that’s $5 million, and I’m sure the attendees won’t get a share of that.”

Meanwhile, Major reiterated in an Instagram post that he wasn’t “begging” anyone to join his team.

“Even make it worse, if you coming around me with negativity, you can’t join team, always learn this!!!” declared the businessman.

He contended that persons were “afraid” of new rules and regulations.

“They don’t like different (things). That’s why they follow. Well sorry, I am a leader, so I gonna be different!!” he insisted.

To all those seeking employment, he said he was looking forward to seeing them on Friday at the event to be held at Romeich’s headquarters on 1-1/2 Campbells Boulevard in the Corporate Area.