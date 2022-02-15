Romeich Major Gifted Girlfriend A Kia SUV For Valentine’s Day

Romeich Major showed out post-Valentine’s Day as he gifted his new girlfriend Shacqueal Witter a brand-new Kia Sorento SUV for the day of love.

Witter shared photos of her and Major in front of her orange SUV adorned with red heart balloons. “The best things in life are unexpected,” she said. “I don’t have the words but thank you baby @romeichentertainment for my Valentine’s Day gift I LOVE IT! I’m so blessed,” she added.

Major, who is seen wearing matching red and blue Nike sneakers with his girlfriend, also responded to her cute caption.

“Love you baby great people do great things I am lucky to have you in my life,” Romeich wrote.

The couple appears to be dating for a few months now, but Witter is not the mother of his daughter Skye. Romeich first revealed their relationship last month while promoting Shenseea’s Luxury Dolly song.

In the meantime, it seems that Romeich received a Movado watch in return from his girlfriend. “Thanks, babe,” he captioned an Instagram Stories showing the box with the watch brand.

The latest show of love comes after fans dragged Romeich to scorn on social media after Shenseea popped up holding hands with producer London On Da Track. Many fans online have spent the last 24 hours warning Shenseea to stay away from the producer who has his fourth child by his fourth baby mother, Summer Walker.

Walker has accused the producer of abandoning her during her pregnancy with their daughter and of being a “deadbeat” father.

Shenseea, on the other hand, has denied she is dating the producer. Instead, she explained to fans on the Shaderoom that the producer had held her hands while out at the Super Bowl on Sunday to keep her from falling due to her heels.