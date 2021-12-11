Ronaldo gives Man United 1-0 win at last-placed Norwich | Loop Jamaica

Ronaldo gives Man United 1-0 win at last-placed Norwich | Loop Jamaica
Saturday Dec 11

Manchester United’s Cristiano Ronaldo, left, celebrates with Fred, 2nd left and Alex Telles, 3rd left after scoring from a penalty kick during the English Premier League football match against Norwich City at Carrow road in Norwich, England, Saturday, Dec.11, 2021. (AP Photo/Rui Vieira).

NORWICH, England (AP) — Cristiano Ronaldo’s 13th goal of the season helped Manchester United close in on the English Premier League’s top four with a hard-fought 1-0 win at last-placed Norwich on Saturday.

The Portugal international converted a penalty in the 75th minute to give Ralf Rangnick a second straight victory since taking over as interim manager.

United’s unbeaten run extended to six games following Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s sacking.

Norwich pressured United for much of the second half but goalkeeper David de Gea pulled off key saves to keep the game scoreless until Ronaldo earned the penalty when he was dragged down in the area.

Norwich goalkeeper Tim Krul had been busier before the break, saving a shot from Ronaldo from 12 yards and then using his fingertips to keep out Harry Maguire’s header.

The win puts United in fifth place, level on points with fourth-placed West Ham which play at Burnley on Sunday.

Norwich remained rooted to the bottom of the table but was just three points away from 17th.

Source

