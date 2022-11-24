Ronaldo makes World Cup history, Portugal beat Ghana 3-2 Loop Jamaica

·6 min read
Ronaldo makes World Cup history, Portugal beat Ghana 3-2
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
FIFA World Cup(TM)
Loop Sports

41 minutes ago

Portugal’s Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates after scoring from the penalty spot his side’s opening goal against Ghana during a World Cup Group H football match at the Stadium 974 in Doha, Qatar, Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez).

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Cristiano Ronaldo closed his eyes, took in a deep breath and then made World Cup history.

The Portugal striker became the first male player to score at five World Cups with his 65th-minute penalty in a 3-2 win over Ghana on Thursday.

Andre Ayew equalized for Ghana eight minutes later, but Joao Felix regained the lead for Portugal in the 78th and Rafael Leao added a third. Osman Bukari reduced Ghana’s deficit in the 89th.

The 37-year-old Ronaldo was looking to showcase his talents to potential new clubs after having his contract terminated at Manchester United this week. After wasting two good chances in the first half, he tumbled under a challenge by Ghana defender Mohammed Salisu to earn a penalty.

Wheeling away after the ball struck the back of the net, a smiling Ronaldo performed his usual leap and swivel in the air — the crowd roared his trademark “SI-UUU” as he did the pirouette — before getting mobbed by teammates.

He has now scored in every World Cup since his first in 2006 and has a record 118 international goals.

Source

