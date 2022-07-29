Ronaldo not selected for Man United friendly vs Atl?tico Loop Jamaica

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Cristiano Ronaldo was missing from Manchester United’s 21-man squad that flew to Norway on Friday for a friendly match against Atl?tico Madrid.

Ronaldo hasn’t played any preseason matches for United and is reportedly looking for a move to a team that has qualified for the Champions League this season. He held talks with United manager Erik ten Hag at the club’s training base on Tuesday.

United play Atl?tico in Oslo on Saturday and have a final friendly on Sunday — against Rayo Vallecano — before opening their Premier League campaign against Brighton on August 7.

United haven’t said if Ronaldo would be available against Rayo Vallecano.

“Some of those absent from the squad,” United said, referring to the Atl?tico match, “will take part in Sunday’s game against Rayo Vallecano, while others are ill or injured.”