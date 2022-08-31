Ronaldo will not be leaving Man United, says Ten Hag Loop Jamaica

Local News
Manchester United’s Cristiano Ronaldo applauds at the end of the English Premier League match against Liverpool at Old Trafford stadium, in Manchester, England, Monday, Aug 22, 2022. (AP Photo/Dave Thompson).

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag reiterated Wednesday that Cristiano Ronaldo will not be leaving the team in the final days of the transfer window.

The uncertainty around Ronaldo’s future at United only increased following the signing of another forward, Brazil international Antony, from Ajax on Tuesday.

When asked if Ronaldo remains part of his plans following the arrival of Antony, Ten Hag said: “(It is) clear, of course.”

“We need quality players. You need more to cover all the games to keep the consistency going. That is what we strive for.”

Ronaldo has been pushing to leave United this summer to join a club playing in the Champions League.

The transfer window closes late Thursday.

With Newcastle goalkeeper Martin Dubravka also set to complete a move to United, Ten Hag said more signings are unlikely in what has been a busy window for the 20-time English champions.

Casemiro, Lisandro Martinez, Tyrell Malacia, Christian Eriksen have already joined United.

