‘Rosalee must go,’ protestors chant outside CPFSA office in Kgn Loop Jamaica

Protestors gathered outside the Child Protection and Family Services Agency (CPFSA) in downtown Kingston on Tuesday, calling for the resignation of the head of the organisation, Rosalee Gage-Grey.

The embattled chief executive officer was last week asked to step aside to facilitate an investigation into her conduct by the Public Service Commission (PSC), on the heels of a damning report detailing the relationship between her and Carl Robanske, head of the US-based organisation Embracing Orphans.

Robanske was accused of inappropriate interactions with a minor in the United States in 2014, resulting in the suspension of his educational certificate in that country, but he reportedly continued his activities in Jamaica until in 2021, when the local media got wind of the suspension of the certificate in the US.

On Tuesday, protestors called for the person in charge of the CPFSA to demit office. Police officers were also on location while they demonstrated.

The report by the Office of Children’s Advocate (OCA) said Gage-Grey failed in her administrative and moral duty to the former wards of the State who were based at the transition facility, The Father’s House, operated by Embracing Orphans.

“Her responses indicate that she is either unaware of, or has a reckless approach to the significant vulnerability which attaches not only to them when they are minors, (that is below 18 years) but also even after and during their transition out of the formal care system,” the report said.

Gage-Grey is reported to still be reporting for duty.