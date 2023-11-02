Roshawn Clarke among finalists for World Athletics’ Rising Star Award Loop Jamaica

Jamaica’s 400m hurdler Roshawn Clarke has been named one of the three finalists for the Men’s Rising Star Award by World Athletics, which recognizes the top Under 20 athletes of the year. The other finalists are Erriyon Knighton from the USA and Emmanuel Wanyonyi from Kenya.

World Athletics has stated that these nominations reflect outstanding performances witnessed in the sport throughout the year, including at events such as the World Athletics Championships in Budapest 23, the World Athletics Cross Country Championships in Bathurst 23, one-day meeting circuits, and other competitions worldwide.

The winner of this award will be selected by an international panel of experts and will be announced on World Athletics’ platforms on December 12.

In 2023, Clarke enjoyed a remarkable breakthrough season, culminating in setting a world U20 record and securing a fourth-place finish at the World Athletics Championships held in Budapest, Hungary on August 21.

At the beginning of the year, his personal best time was 49.35, which he achieved while winning bronze at the 2022 World U20 Championships. In mid-May, he improved upon this record and made two further revisions during the senior Jamaican Championships in July, with times of 48.91 in the heats and 47.85 in the final on July 7. The latter equaled the world U20 record previously set by the USA’s Sean Burrell on June 11, 2021.

Clarke’s impressive progress continued at the World Championships, where he advanced through his heat and finished second in his semifinal with a world U20 record time of 47.34. This time would have been sufficient for a gold medal in many previous editions of the championships. In the final, held one day later, Clarke finished fourth with a time of 48.07 and outperformed some of the world’s best 400m hurdlers.

The finalists are:

Roshawn Clarke, JAM– World Championships 400m hurdles fourth place- Equalled and then broke the world U20 record with 47.85 in Kingston and 47.34 in Budapest- Jamaican champion and CARIFTA Games U20 champion

Erriyon Knighton, USA– World Championships 200m silver medallist- US champion- Winner of Diamond League races in Florence and Oslo

Emmanuel Wanyonyi, KEN– World Championships 800m silver medallist- Diamond League champion and winner in Rabat, Paris and Xiamen- World cross country mixed relay champion