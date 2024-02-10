Roshawn Clarke stuns Antonio Watson in 400m at Camperdown Classic Loop Jamaica

In a surprising turn, reigning world 400m champion Antonio Watson suffered defeat in his first race of the 2024 track and field season, succumbing to 400m hurdles specialist Roshawn Clarke in heat five of the men’s 400m at the Camperdown Classic at the National Stadium on Saturday.

Antonio Watson exits the track following the men’s 400m race.

Watson, representing Racers Track Club, who made history in Budapest, Hungary on August 24, 2023, as the first Jamaican man in 40 years to claim the gold medal in the World Championships 400m, failed to catch up with Clarke and finished with a time of 46.10 seconds.

Clarke, from Swept Track Club, secured victory in 46.05 seconds, just below his personal best of 46.42, marking the fastest time across the five heats. Watson’s time stood as the second quickest.

The four fastest times emerged from heat five, with the Titans International Track Club duo of Terry Thomas (46.97) and Malik James-King (47.34) finishing third and fourth, respectively.

Oblique Seville wins heat four of the men’s 400m.

Oblique Seville, who secured fourth place in the World Championships 100m, won heat four comfortably with a personal best time of 47.44, ranking fifth quickest across the heats.

In 2023, the 19-year-old Clarke had a remarkable breakthrough season in the 400m hurdles, setting a world Under-20 record and finishing fourth at the World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary on August 21.

Kerrica Hill wins the women’s 400m.

Kerrica Hill, another hurdles specialist representing Elite Performance Track Club, clinched an easy victory in the women’s 400m. The World Under-20 100m hurdles champion secured the victory in a new personal best of 56.26 seconds. Alliea Whitter of Ferncourt High School finished second in 59.36, while Grenadian Serena Richard of Legacy Athletics secured third place in 59.84.

Earlier, Javorne Dunkley, representing Elite Performance, won the men’s 60m event with a time of 6.65 seconds, narrowly besting his clubmate Emre Barnes, a Jamaican-born Turkish sprinter, who finished in second place with a time of 6.67 seconds. Guyanese athlete Emanuel Archibald of Swept Track Club followed closely behind, securing third place with a time of 6.69 seconds. Nigel Ellis of Elite Performance Track Club set a new personal best of 6.70, finishing in fourth place.

Kasheika Cameron of Elite Performance Track Club emerged victorious in the women’s 60m with a time of 7.49, surpassing Jura Levy of Legacy Athletics (7.68) and Shevi-Ann Shim of Immaculate Conception High School (PB 7.90).