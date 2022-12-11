Rosie making ‘Beautiful Things’ this Christmas Loop Barbados

Black Immigrant Daily News

Christmas Day is just around the corner and locals are trickling into fabric and furnishing stores for ornaments and decorations.

If you’re not looking for something generic and mass produced, but unique, hand crafted and 100 per cent Bajan, Beautiful Things by Rosie Ellis is up your alley.

Rosie started Beautiful Things: Handcrafted Treasures, a Christmas-centred business in 2020 during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

While in lockdown for almost nine months, she picked up a hobby she had long forgotten – crafting Christmas centrepieces.

“I used to decorate places for Christmas, a long time ago so that was in my blood and I stopped but since COVID I started back because I needed something while I was home on lockdown,” she told Loop while at Kloth Pop Up Shop and Expo on Saturday, December 10.

Rosie expressed that she was ‘quite enjoying’ her hobby turned business venture.

A lover of the Christmas season, she was captured by the Yuletide spirit from December 1. She booth was everything Christmas, from Santa hats, Christmas wreaths, stockings, tree ornaments, candles – you name it, Rosie has it.

“I just love Christmas, the feeling about it and everybody is so jolly and the music,” she told Loop.

Rosie shared that she found some Barbadians were still willing to go the extra mile to decorate and immerse themselves in the festivities despite the harsh economy, meanwhile others were “more cautious”.

“A lot of people still want to decorate their homes and we try to keep our prices reasonable so people can afford it,” she indicated.

If you want an interesting and unique centrepiece for the holiday season, check out Beautiful Things [@beautiful_thing_bb] on Instagram.

