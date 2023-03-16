Roston Chases replaces Obed McCoy in upcoming T20 series

Black Immigrant Daily News

All-rounder, Roston Chase has replaced left-arm, fast bowler, Obed McCoy in the 15-member squad for the Twenty/20 International Series against South Africa starting on the 25th of this month at SuperSport Park in Centurion, South Africa.

McCoy was named in the original squad subject to medical clearance but has been ruled out of the upcoming series due to a knee injury.

The second match will be at the same venue the following day, while the third match will be at the Wanderers in Johannesburg on 28th March.

The Twenty/20 International Series is preceded by a three-match One-Day International (ODI) Series which will start tomorrow.

The West Indies Twenty/20 International Squad is Rovman Powell (Captain), Kyle Mayers (Vice Captain), Shamarh Brooks, Yannic Cariah, Johnson Charles, Roston Chase, Sheldon Cottrell, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Brandon King, Nicholas Pooran,

Raymon Reifer, Romario Shepherd and Odean Smith.

