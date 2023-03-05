Black Immigrant Daily News

Rotaract Club of Antigua Donates

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE – On Wednesday 22nd February 2023 the Rotaract Club of Antigua Community Service Arm made a donation of 13 fans to the Cedar Grove Primary School.

This project was done under their feel the breeze initiative.

One of Rotary International’s goal is to strengthen the capacity of communities to support basic education and literacy.

By making this donation of fans the Rotaract club of Antigua is contributing to creating a more comfortable environment suitable for learning.

