Rotaract Club of Portmore donates book vouchers to 21 students | Loop Jamaica

The Rotaract Club of Portmore recently presented 21 book vouchers valued at $105,000 to select students of four schools in the municipality.

Five students each from Windsor School of Special Education, Greater Portmore High and Waterford High School, in addition to six students from Naggo Head Primary School, each received a book voucher valued at $5,000 on Friday, November 5.

Sangster Bookstore, Orion Insurance Brokers and the Tourism Enhancement Fund (TEF) were the sponsors of the generous initiative by the Rotaract Club of Portmore.

Oshane Grant, President of the Rotaract Club of Portmore, said the initiative forms part of the club’s “Students Assistance Project”.

Additionally, he said the service organisation saw the need to focus on academics in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Given the resumption of face-to-face learning for many students on November 8, we wanted to execute a project that would help students to fulfil their academic needs while ensuring an equal spread across various communities and schools in Portmore,” he said.

Principal of Naggo Head Primary School, Andria Givans, welcomed the donation.

“This is always a good venture from any organisation because there are many students at this time who have not purchased certain school supplies. I am positive that the parents are grateful,” she said.

Meanwhile, Vice Principal of Waterford High School Shawn Simpson described the initiative as “beneficial to both students of the institution and their parents”. She encouraged the service organisation to continue its efforts.

“The Waterford High School would have benefited from this project, and we are very grateful. I know the parents will be very grateful also because some of these students have real challenges attending school and accessing stationery and school resources,” he added.

Kadesha Brydson, marketing executive for Sangster’s Bookstore, commended the Rotaract Club of Portmore for the initiative. She said the donation would go a long way in touching students’ lives in the “Sunshine City”.

“We know that the COVID-19 has affected us as a company, (and) as a country… and I know the parents developed a wait-and-see mentality when it came on to purchasing their (children’s) books for back to school,” said Brydson.

Francine Prince of the TEF said her organisation was thrilled to partner with the Rotaract Club of Portmore for the worthy cause.

“I am happy for all of the students who were able to benefit from this basic literacy initiative that Rotaract has started, and I know that it will make a great impact on all of their lives,” she expressed.

In the meantime, Grant, who is head of network experience at Digicel, said the Rotaract Club of Portmore’s last major project focused on early childhood at the Clifton Basic School.

“Sowing seeds towards the development of our children and tomorrow’s leaders is the best way to motivate our youth to unveil their greatness. Our future depends on the next generation,” he suggested.

The service organisation has several plans to assist the wider Portmore community in the coming months.

“We have several community-related projects in the pipeline, focusing on disease treatment and prevention, vocational service, peace and conflict resolution/prevention, water and sanitation and maternal and child health,” stated Grant.