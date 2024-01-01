Rough seas prevent cruise ship from docking in Port Antonio Loop Jamaica

JUTA operators and craft vendors in Portland were left disappointed on New Year’s Day as rough seas prevented the docking of the cruise ship Seaborne Quest.

Loop News understands that the ship, the first to come calling in Port Antonio for the new year, was scheduled to dock at 8am.

However, after several attempts during which the JUTA operators and craft vendors waited anxiously, the attempts to dock were abandoned sometime after noon.

The ship had moved to the east harbour near the Titchfield peninsula awaiting improved weather, but this was not to be, with the vessel setting sail without its passengers and crew setting foot on land.