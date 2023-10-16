Rousing applause as senior firefighter accepts award for late son Loop Jamaica

His expression was sombre as he readied himself to march up to Governor General Sir Patrick Allen to be pinned with a national award during Monday’s Ceremony of Investiture and Presentation of National Honours and Awards at King’s House.

His mouth twitched, he pursed his lips before looking down briefly then quickly refocused.

Assistant Superintendent in the Jamaica Fire Brigade, Garnett Douse, smartly dressed in ceremonial uniform, then marched briskly towards Sir Patrick, saluted the head of state then stood still as he was pinned with the Medal of Honour for Gallantry.

Assistant Superintendent in the Jamaica Fire Brigade Garnett Douse shows off the Medal of Honour for Gallantry he collected on behalf of his late son, Larenzo. (Photo: Llewellyn Wynter)

The applause was loud and sustained, the most rousing during the hours-long ceremony.

But, the award was not his; he had been awarded the Badge of Honour for Meritorious Service at the 2022 National Awards Ceremony. Monday’s award was for his late son, Larenzo, like him a firefighter, who was tragically killed whilst on the job in November last year.

Larenzo was being awarded posthumously.

Narrator, Fae Ellington, noted that “the late firefighter Larenzo Douse was a very resourceful and active second generation firefighter who died in the line of duty…”

He died tragically on Wednesday, November 30 after being hit by a vehicle that was used to overtake a line of traffic, and ended up crashing into a fire truck on the side of the road where the fireman was packing items after a team had responded to an emergency.

The crash occurred at a section of the Ocho Rios main road in the vicinity of Reynolds Pier about 2:40 in the afternoon.

In responding to the development, Local Government and Rural Development Minister Desmond McKenzie expressed sadness at the tragic death of the young man.

“The crew had just finished a fire-fighting operation in the area. In fact, the firemen had just finished their shift and were replacing the equipment in the back of the truck. At that moment, Firefighter Douse was alone at the back, putting a pump into the fire truck, when the car slammed into the fire truck, crushing him. He was taken to hospital, where he was pronounced dead,” McKenzie said.

“Larenzo Douse was a very young firefighter with his whole life ahead of him. He joined the Jamaica Fire Brigade at the tender age of 19, and served for six years, and just celebrated his 25th birthday on November 13,” added the minister.

“The grief at his terrible demise is being felt beyond the Ocho Rios Fire Station where he was stationed, and goes all the way into the St Catherine Division, where young Larenzo’s father is a serving assistant superintendent,” McKenzie continued.

Separately, plans were announced for the renaming of the Ocho Rios Fire Station to the Ocho Rios Fire Station Larenzo Douse Memorial Building.