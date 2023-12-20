Powell, West Indies Twenty20 captain, also secured a lucrative deal, becoming the first player sold in the auction. Rajasthan Royals acquired the 30-year-old Jamaican hard-hitting batsman for US$892,000 after a competitive bidding process with Kolkata Knight Riders. Powell, who has played 66 T20 Internationals and 51 One-Day Internationals, will represent his third franchise in as many seasons after stints with Kolkata Knight Riders in 2023 and Capitals last year. He joins West Indies teammate Shimron Hetmyer who had been retained by the franchise.