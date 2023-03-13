‘Rowdy’ performance from Skinny Fabulous at BRT VIP Brunch Loop Jamaica

St Vincentian Soca artiste, Skinny Fabulous, delivered on his promise to treat patrons with a “rowdy” performance at the Hennessy BRT VIP Brunch, part of the BRT Weekend event series, at Dunn’s River Falls’ Tranquility Garden in St Ann.

Fresh from an eventful fete season with the grand return of Trinidad Carnival, the artiste delivered an energetic performance when he hit the stage at BRT VIP Brunch on Friday, and had patrons hanging on to his every word and following his instructions.

“All Soca fans let me see you put your hands in the air right now. Push them up and up and up!” he instructed.

He pulled the best from his catalogue, performing songs such as ‘Family’, ‘Up and Up’, ‘Take Off Something’, and ending with his newest collaboration with Nailah Blackman, ‘Come Home’.

Kaila Robinson’s ravers card did not decline as she danced with her friends.

Soca lovers could be seen dancing and ‘wuking up’ during the 15-minute set of Skinny Fabulous, with hands and flags waving in the air.

Anniko Brown could not contain her excitement and was overjoyed with the experience.

“The event sell off, it shut down. All a di foreigners come fi shell the place, tun it ova, bruck it down. Jamaica nah good again after BRT,” she exclaimed.

While Gavin Brown, enjoyment aside, was impressed with the thoughtful planning of the organisers who ensured that their international guests were covered.

“The event is perfect. The location is perfect; the sponsors are perfect because you have access to Airbnb and car rentals. A lot of persons who come for this event are overseas, so they need both,” he said.

Guests also had access to hotel shuttles, river excursions on the falls, plus unlimited food and drinks.

Regional Marketing Manager at Campari Group, distributors of Hennessy, Kamal Powell (left), with Project Manager at Campari Group, Danielia Mclean (centre), and BRT Weekend event organiser, Hans Mullings.

Hennessy Jamaica, the title sponsor of the weekend-long event, executed the bar set-up, provided various premium cocktails, and top-tier engagement opportunities for patrons and consumers alike.

“We aim to please and want our consumers to enjoy themselves to the max, but, of course, do so responsibly,” Kamal Powell, regional marketing manager at J Wray & Nephew Ltd, distributors for Hennessy, said.

Overall, the Hennessy BRT VIP Brunch was a good time, loaded with good vibes, music and tasty Jamaican breakfast and lunch options.Local and International DJs, including Noah Powa and Chromatic Live, kept the music flowing and ensured maximum enjoyment for patrons.