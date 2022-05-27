Royal Caribbean’s cruise ship suffers minor damage after docking colli | Loop Jamaica

Royal Caribbean International’s Harmony of the Seas cruise ship was damaged while docking in Falmouth, Trelawny on Thursday.

According to a report from cruisehive.com, the incident occurred while the ship was docking into its assigned spot sometime after 7am.

The vessel reportedly collided with a small concrete mooring pylon, causing dents and paving scrapes, among other minor damage.

However, the dock was significantly damaged.

Passengers and crews onboard the cruise ship suffered no injuries as a result of the collision, the report quoted Royal Caribbean as saying.

“… Only minor cosmetic damage to the ship’s stern. The sailing will continue as scheduled,” Royal Caribbean added.

Guests were allowed to debark the ship as scheduled in Falmouth, and the minor damages were reportedly repaired by a maintenance crew.

“No damage had been found below the ship’s waterline, nor are any operational systems affected,” the report stated.

The cruise ship was expected to make other stops in several Caribbean Islands following its departure from Jamaica.