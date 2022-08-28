Royals cruise into Men’s 6IXTY semis Loop Jamaica

The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News
Royals cruise into Men’s 6IXTY semis

England finish off South Africa for big win in 2nd test

19 hrs ago

Justin Greaves (left) celebrates the wicket of Odean Smith (right) as the Barbados Royals beat the Guyana Amazon Warriors in the Men’s 6IXTY on Saturday at Warner Park, St Kitts. (Photo credit – CPLT20)

The Barbados Royals qualified for the semi-finals of the Men’s 6ITXY after beating the Guyana Amazon Warriors by two wickets at Warner Park on Saturday.

The Royals chased down 109 for victory with Corbin Bosch (26 not out) anchoring the run-chase expertly.

Rahkeem Cornwall (21) and Kyle Mayers (30) gave the Royals a fast start before the pivotal fourth over.

The Amazon Warriors were in contention with the Royals at 36 for 1, but a disastrous 23-run fourth over by Chandrapaul Hemraj tilted the balance irreversibly towards the Royals.

Veerasammy Permaul was at his wily best taking 2 for 12 off his two overs for the Amazon Warriors.

Earlier, the Amazon Warriors produced a fighting 108 in their 10 overs with Shimron Hetmyer scoring 32 off 18 balls.

Heinrich Klaasen got 24, while Hemraj smashed 19 off only six balls.

Left-arm pacer Ramon Simmonds enhanced his growing reputation with 2 for 9 off 12 balls, while Justin Greaves took 1 for 10 for the Royals.

The Royals have moved into second place behind the Jamaica Tallawahs and both teams are into the semi-finals.

Third-placed Trinbago Knight Riders play fourth-placed St Kitts and Nevis Patriots in the final game of the preliminary round.

Victory for either team will see them into the last four, while defeat could see the St Lucia Kings slip into the fourth semi-final spot.

The Amazon Warriors are out of the Men’s 6IXTY and are in sixth place with one win and two losses and a net run rate of -2.041.

