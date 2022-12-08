RSLPF probing viral video of men with high-powered firearms Loop Barbados

Black Immigrant Daily News

Law enforcement authorities in St Lucia are probing the circulation of a viral video depicting a group of men brandishing what appear to be firearms.

“We are putting tougher measures in place to deal with this scourge of gun violence in this country,” the island’s Commissioner of Police told reporters.

Commissioner Crusita Descartes-Pelius appealed to members of the public to exercise patience, stating, “In the coming days you will see the actions of the police as it relates to crime in the country.”

Usually, approaching the Christmas season, there is an increase in criminality, particularly armed robberies.

The Lucian Government and the Police have promised to increase their presence and are putting in place a strategy to combat crime.

Commissioner Pelius has given assurance to the public that the police will stay true to its mandate in ensuring the safety of citizens.

“One of the areas that relate to the function of the police is to secure life and property and to make sure the citizens are safe – the maintenance of law and order,” the Top Cop said.

“The Royal Saint Lucia Police Force will do all in our power, within the ambit of the law to make Saint Lucia a better place for all citizens and visitors alike.”

She notes that the police will continue to work closely with members of the public in ensuring that they keep true to their mandate.

“We are steadfast, we are ready we will not be disturbed. We will do all in our power to make Saint Lucia a better place for everyone.”

Prime Minister of St Lucia and Minister for National Security Philip J Pierre in an address to the nation recently said the crime situation on island has gotten worse over the last six years.

His administration, he says, will continue to provide the necessary support to the Police Force to assist them in executing their duties and maintaining law and order.

A mass shooting incident over the weekend left over a dozen people hospitalized, nursing gunshot injuries.

Meanwhile, the island’s homicide count appears to be climbing at an alarming rate.

NewsAmericasNow.com