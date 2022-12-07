RSVGPF appeals to road users to be cautious

·1 min read
Home
Caribbean News
RSVGPF appeals to road users to be cautious
The content originally appeared on: News Americas Now

Black Immigrant Daily News

The content originally appeared on: NBC SVG

The Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force is appealing to all road users to be cautious when using the nation’s roads during the busy Christmas season.

Corporal Phillip King says motorists must drive with due care and attention, as traffic increases during the holiday season.

Corporal King is also encouraging drivers and pedestrians alike to use the roads wisely to avoid accidents.

See also

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/12/KING1.mp3

NewsAmericasNow.com

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols