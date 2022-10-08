Rudolph Shaw one of Ja most wanted shot and killed by cops in Kingston Loop Jamaica

Two men, including, one of Jamaica’s most wanted, Rudolph Shaw was shot and killed in a police operation on Saturday.

Shaw, the man who on Thursday escaped from the Central Police Lock-Ups in Kingston was shot dead at a guest house along with another of his cronies.

A firearm was also seized, police sources said.

Commissioner of Police Major General Antony Anderson recently ordered the Inspectorate and Professional Standards Oversight Bureau (IPROB) to immediately launch a probe into the circumstances surrounding the escape of Rudolph Shaw from the Central Police Lock-Ups in Kingston on Thursday.

According to the police, preliminary investigations have revealed that Shaw, who has been in police custody since July 27, was discovered missing from his cell about 6:30am during inspections.

“It has also been discovered that an air vent leading to Shaw’s cell had been cut,” the police said on Thursday.