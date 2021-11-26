Ruel Reid, Fritz Pinnock denied leave to go to UK Privy Council | Loop Jamaica

Former Education Minister, Ruel Reid, and Caribbean Maritime University (CMU) President, Professor Fritz Pinnock, have been refused leave to go to the United Kingdom Privy Council to have fraud charges against them dropped.

The decision was handed down on Friday by Jamaica’s second highest court, the Court of Appeal.

The accused are seeking to challenge the Financial Investigations (FID) Act in the Privy Council because the Supreme Court and later the Court of Appeal ruled that both men should mount their legal challenge in the parish court.

Attorney Hugh Wildman, who is representing Reid and Pinnock, has long contended that the FID is an investigative body that does not have the legal authority to bring charges against his clients.

Despite another court battle being lost, Wildman has indicated that he will be bringing the matter directly to the UK Privy Council, to which he will be applying to have the application for special leave heard.

Locally, there is still a chance for Reid and Pinnock to have the charges against them quashed.

Reid and Pinnock were successful in their application to get a Judicial Review of a February 2021 ruling by Chief Parish Judge, Chester Crooks, that the cases against the men should go to trial.

The men are contending that Crooks should have removed himself from the hearing of the case in the Kingston and St Andrew Parish Court because he is a past student of Munro College in St Elizabeth, which Reid also attended.

Consequently, the accused are suggesting that Crooks should also not have made any ruling in the case because of what they are contending was a conflict of interest.

Accordingly, the men filed an application in the Supreme Court seeking leave to go to the Judicial Review Court to determine whether Crooks’ ruling should be quashed.

That decision was granted earlier this year, and is expected to be heard next year.

In December last year, Wildman argued before Crooks that the case against Reid and Pinnock should be dismissed because the FID Act does not empower the body to make arrests.

Additionally, Wildman said the FID is purely an investigative body.

Had Crooks ruled in favour of Reid and Pinnock, the fraud case against both men, along with Reid’s wife, Sharen, daughter, Sharelle, and Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) Councillor Kim Brown-Lawrence (Brown’s Town Division, St Ann), would have been dismissed.

Instead, the matter was set for trial, but has since stalled due to the continued legal proceedings in higher jurisdictions than the parish court.

The five accused persons were charged in October 2019 on allegations that millions of dollars were defrauded from both the Ministry of Education and the CMU.

Reid and Pinnock are facing the bulk of the charges. They are charged with breaches of the Corruption Prevention Act, conspiracy to defraud, misconduct in a public office at common law, and beaches of the Proceeds of Crime Act.

Sharen Reid and her daughter, as well as Brown-Lawrence, are all charged with possession of criminal property and conspiracy to defraud.