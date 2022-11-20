Rules and guidelines for people attending JLP conference on Sunday Loop Jamaica

The police are advising persons who will be attending the annual conference of the Jamaica Labour Party at the National Arena on Sunday, November 20 that no firearms, drugs, knives, ice picks, machetes, umbrellas (long ones), glass bottles or any other item that can be used to cause serious harm or injury, will be allowed inside the venue.

Licensed firearm holders are advised to make the necessary arrangements to ensure the safeguarding of their weapons, the police said in a release on Saturday.

All persons entering the venue will be subjected to a search and no vending will be allowed outside of the designated areas, the release stated.

Warning to motorists

Motorists are reminded that all provisions of the Road Traffic Act will be strictly enforced. In particular, drivers are warned not to allow passengers to hang from the doors of motor buses, sit on top of motor vehicles, or have any part of the body protruding from the motor vehicles. Driversare to ensure that they obey the speed limit and desist from dangerous and careless driving on the nation’s roads.

The full force of the law will be brought to bear on anyone found in contravention of any of the provisions of the law.

TRAFFIC CHANGESTraffic changes will be implemented beginning at 8:00 am on Sunday, November 20 to facilitate the smooth staging of the event.

These are as follows:

Before the event: At 8:00 am, Arthur Wint Drive will be one way towards the National Arena (easterly). Motorists travelling from this direction will turn left onto Roosevelt, right onto Stanton Terrace, right on Mountain View Ave, right onto Arthur Wint drive and into the Car Park.

Police checkpoints will be set up at the intersection of Roosevelt Avenue and Stanton Terrace as well as at the intersection of Mountain View Avenue and Arthur Wint Drive.

Only vehicles with VIP passes will be allowed to pass these checkpoints and head towards the National Arena.

There will be no throughway along Arthur Wint Drive between gates E4 to the Bob Marley Statue at the intersection of Roosevelt Avenue. The area will be available only to pedestrian traffic.

Residents travelling from Mountain View Avenue to the Lofts Apartments will be allowedto turn onto Arthur Wint and access the apartment.

Residents from Stadium Gardens will be able to leave and enter the community by using Arthur Wint as a one-way easterly only.

ROAD CLOSURES

Latham Avenue at the intersection with Old Hope Road will be closed to general vehicular traffic; only residents will be allowed access.

Latham Avenue will be closed to vehicular traffic at the junction with Roosevelt Avenue; only residents will be allowed access.

Stanton Terrace/Roosevelt Avenue

Except for the party president and residents of the respective community, all other vehicles travelling from Old Hope Road including those transporting delegates and supporters will be diverted along Stanton Terrace via Mountain View Avenue to access the KSAC Car Park.

PARKINGo VIPs will enter through gates E1 and park at Arena North. Others will park in the general Parking Area which will be accessed via Gates E4? and E5and the KSAC Car Park across from the Stadium Car Park.

No parking is allowed along Arthur Wint Drive, Roosevelt Avenue, Stanton Terrace and Mountain View Avenue.

Vehicles found in contravention will be towed. Motorists will be asked to position their vehicles facing the directions where the traffic will flow after the event to assist with traffic flow after the event.

DURING THE EVENTThe situation will remain. However, the traffic Management team will use discretion to deal with situations as they arise.

AFTER THE EVENT

Arthur Wint Drive1. From gate E4 towards Tom Redcam Ave, Arthur Wint Drive will be one-way westerly. Roosevelt Ave will operate as normal.2. From gate E5 towards Mountain View Ave, Arthur Wint Drive will be one-way easterly.3. Motorists travelling on North and Central Avenue towards Arthur Wint Drive will only beallowed to turn right onto Arthur Wint Drive. Emergency vehicles will use these roads toaccess the Bustamante Children’s Hospital.

Latham AvenueLatham Ave will be one way north-westerly towards Old Hope Road.

Stadium GardensFor about 45 minutes after the event, residents of Stadium Gardens will be able to exit the community by turning left onto Arthur Wint drive but will not be able to enter or re-enter the community.

All attendees, both motorists and pedestrians are being asked to obey all directions given by the police and other security and safety personnel, who will be deployed in adequate numbers to ensure the safety of all.