Rules of engagement for a ‘side piece’ Loop Jamaica

So, you have a man or a woman, but they are not quite yours.

The water might be murky as you have no idea how to navigate this situation. Or you might be fairly experienced in the art of being the horner person and need some tips on how to ensure that you’re adhering to the code.

Whatever it is, we’ve got some tips for you.

Be realistic

This is honestly one of the first things that will ensure you are set straight on a path with low drama. Before getting into any type of relationship where you are not the “main squeeze”, you have to be realistic about your wants and needs, and what the person can offer you.

If you know you are searching for the love of your life, or for someone who prioritises you ad nauseam, then getting into a relationship with someone who has romantic responsibilities outside of you might not be the best route for you.

Respect their relationship

We’ve all heard of and witnessed the full brunt of chaos when the person on the sidelines suddenly decides they want to make their presence known. The parameters might be a bit different if you were lied to about the person’s existence, but if you went into this relationship with eyes wide open, you need to maintain a semblance of respect.

What does this mean?

It means not calling people’s phones constantly and hanging up and not showing up at their home or workplace to confront them. If the relationship is becoming too much for you, the person you confront and harass is the person you’re actually in the relationship with. Leave that poor person alone, they had no part to play in their partner’s and your decision.

Advocate for your needs

Being in a relationship with someone who is already committed is not a walk in the park for many. It can often mean not getting everything you want at all times from that person. This, however, does not mean that you shouldn’t advocate for your needs within that relationship.

Your needs are valid, and a receptive partner should acknowledge them and try to meet them. If you’ve gathered, however, that they are not willing or capable to meet those needs, then it might be time for you to reconsider your part in the relationship and how that looks.

Have fun with it

There might have been something that appealed to you about this relationship, so why not lean into it? Being the “side piece” does not have to be tears, snot and a yearning for more. It can allow you the type of flexibility you want, while still seeing someone you have an interest in.

As someone who does not have to worry with your partner about calling the plumber for the leaking roof, how Timmy is doing in school, or how much the in-laws don’t like you, you have the freedom to decide to not deal with heavy components of your partner’s life and just focus on the fun things.

Again, it all comes back to your needs and what it is that you want at that time, so be honest about it and have fun.