Run Julie Run dominates 1000 Guineas at Caymanas Park Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
RUN JULIE RUN tracked and took over from Thornbird Stakes winner, BANADURA, sprinting clear for an easy win in Saturday’s 1000 Guineas at Caymanas Park.

Patiently ridden by champion jockey Reyan Lewis, RUN JULIE RUN pulled off in the stretch run to win by four and three-quarter lengths ahead of COMEHOMETOME.

An impressive winner of last month’s Portmore at seven and a half furlongs, RUN JULIE RUN won at odds of 2-5 in 1:42.1 for a mile.

COMEHOMETOME closed from off the pace at odds of 9-2 to secure second ahead of 12-1 outsider BATTLE ANGEL.

Trainer Ian Parsard will be keenly watching Sunday’s 2000 Guineas to decide whether he will enter RUN JULIE RUN against colts and geldings in the Jamaica St Leger as opposed to facing her peers again in the Jamaica Oaks.

INTERESTNTIMESAHEAD, who had beaten RUN JULIE RUN in last December’s  Jamaica Two-Year-Old Stakes, is the ante-post favourite  for the 2000 Guineas after outclassing colts and geldings in the Kingston.

