‘Runaway’ with speedy Algo Loop Jamaica

Dale Murphy’s speedy United States-bred RUNAWAY ALGO reports for Sunday’s Lloyd Lindbergh ‘Lindy’ Delapenha Trophy two classes lower than his brave Mouttet Mile when last out on December 3 at Caymanas Park.

RUNAWAY ALGO has top-weight 126 lbs, but there is no matching speed to bother the importee in the eight-horse field at a mile.

Runner-up to MAHOGANY in October’s Gold Cup, RUNAWAY ALGO returned in the December 3 Mouttet Mile to press the top-class runner into the lane, causing the pace to collapse for closer EXCESSIVE FORCE.

RUNAWAY ALGO is among overnight-allowance runners, a level he has twice beaten since April of last year. His last victory in the group was an easy win against ONEOFAKIND in the Ron Ron Trophy at seven and a half furlongs, clocking 1:30.4.

CALCULUS, who won Saturday’s Miracle Man Cup, had to pull out all the stops to catch RUNAWAY ALGO at nine furlongs and 25 yards in open allowance after the speedster’s win in the Ron Ron.

Linton Steadman, who returned to the winners’ enclosure aboard CURLIN’S NOON on Ash Wednesday, partners RUNAWAY ALGO in the feature.

First post for the 11-race card is 11:15 am.

CAYMANAS PARK TIPS – SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 26

Race 1 – 1300m

Principal Tiffany (5)

Race 2 -1200m

Letters In Gold (1)

—-Race 3 – 1000m Rd

Noble Impulse (1)

Race 4 – 1000m St

Timetosaygoodbye (6)

Race 5 – 900m St

Without Remorse (1)

Race 6 – 1200m

Nina Dorada (11)

Race 7 -1500m

Anonymous (7)

Race 8 – 1100m

Acknowledgeme (2)

Race 9 – 1100m

Natural Dancer (9)

Race 10 – 1600m

Runaway Algo (6)

Race 11 – 1300m

Another Bullet (8)

