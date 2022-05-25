Rural community of 15 Miles, St Andrew spruced up for Labour Day | Loop Jamaica

Rural community of 15 Miles, St Andrew spruced up for Labour Day
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News | Loop News
27 minutes ago

Community members Bill (left) and Jomo remove cut grass from the street.

The small community of 15 Miles District in Temple Hall, St Andrew, was active on Labour Day with the usual project of cleaning and sprucing up the space to uplift and beautify the neighbourhood.

Nestled on the outskirts of the city on the Junction Road, close to the St Andrew border with St Mary, some residents gathered early in the morning on Monday and worked into the afternoon.

Among the activities undertaken were whitewashing curb walls, top of culverts and stones, debushing, clearing waste debris and trimming hedges, all along the community’s main road.

Throughout the day, the community members worked on different aspects of the project, although not gathering in numbers at any time.

According to one of the organisers, Greig Demetrius, the initiative is a yearly Labour Day project facilitated by Councillor Gareth Walker of the Brandon Hill Division. Walker provided the necessities for the work as well as food and refreshment.

“The whole community gets cleaned up. It’s just a Labour Day project where we beautify the place. It’s a year to year thing weh we just a mek we community look good,” Demetrius said.

