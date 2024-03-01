Rusheen McDonald advances to 400m final at World Indoor Championships Loop Jamaica

Jamaica’s Rusheen McDonald achieved a personal best for the second time on Friday, securing a place in the men’s 400m final on the first day of the World Athletics Indoor Championships in Glasgow, Scotland.

The 31-year-old McDonald clocked in at 46.25 seconds during the first round, qualifying for the semifinals. He then further improved his performance, posting 46.02 seconds to secure his spot in Saturday’s final.

McDonald’s 46.02-second performance earned him second place in the second semifinal behind Norwegian phenomenon Karsten Warholm, who won with a season-best time of 45.86 seconds, marking the second-fastest time across the two semifinal heats.

Warholm, the Olympic and three-time world 400m hurdles champion is the standout name on the entry list but entered Glasgow with no indoor form to his name in 2024, having not competed since the shock defeat he suffered in his specialist event against

McDonald’s time of 46.02 seconds ranks as the fourth fastest among the semifinal heats.

Belgium’s Alexander Doom emerged as the top qualifier, achieving a new personal best of 45.69 seconds after winning the first heat.

Meanwhile, Jamaica’s Stacey Ann Williams crashed out of the women’s 400m after finishing fifth in her semifinal heat, clocking in at 52.72 seconds.