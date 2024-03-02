Rusheen McDonald wins 400m bronze at World Indoors Loop Jamaica

Jamaican Rusheen McDonald achieved a new personal best of 45.65 seconds to secure the bronze medal in the men’s 400m on the second day of the World Athletics Indoor Championships in Glasgow, Scotland on Saturday.

This marks the third time in which the 31-year-old McDonald has surpassed his previous personal record, having arrived in Glasgow with a lifetime best of 47.05 seconds.

During the first round on Friday, he recorded a time of 46.25 seconds, qualifying for the semifinals. Subsequently, he improved his performance, achieving a time of 46.02 seconds to secure his place in the final.

McDonald’s achievement marks the third medal for Jamaica at the championships, following Ackeem Blake’s bronze in the men’s 60m on Friday and Carey McLeod’s bronze earlier on Saturday.

In a surprising turn of events for the gold medal, Belgium’s Alexander Doom narrowly defeated Norwegian favourite Karsten Warholm at the finish line, setting a national record of 45.25 seconds. Warholm, renowned for his dominance in the 400m hurdles, settled for silver with a time of 45.34 seconds, closely trailed by McDonald.

Warholm holds the world record and has secured three outdoor championship titles, in addition to an Olympic gold medal in the 400m hurdles.