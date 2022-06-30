Rushell Clayton achieves season’s best at Stockholm Diamond League | Loop Jamaica

Rushell Clayton was the best-placed Jamaican at the Wanda Diamond League meet in Stockholm, Sweden on Thursday.

The 2019 World Championships bronze medallist clocked a season’s best 53.90 seconds to secure second in the women’s 400m hurdles, just six days after she finished third at the Jamaica trials to book her ticket to next month’s World Athletics Championships in Eugene, Oregon.

Femke Bol of the Netherlands secured a clear victory in 52.27 seconds, despite a slight stumble over the final flight. That represented an improvement on the Wanda Diamond League and meeting record figures of 52.03 that she set here on the way to Tokyo 12 months ago.

Ukraine’s Anna Ryzykova finished third in 54.33.

Sprint hurdler Danielle Williams, who also finished third at the Jamaica trials to book her ticket to Eugene, also secured a season’s best performance in Stockholm.

The 2015 World champion clocked 12.59 seconds in the women’s 100m hurdles but it was only good enough for fourth place.

Puerto Rico’s Olympic 100m hurdles champion Jasmine Camacho-Quinn came out on top in a tight battle with the in-form Tobi Amusan. The Nigerian scorched to victory in an African record 12.41 at the Wanda Diamond League meeting in Paris but could not close the gap on Camacho-Quinn who prevailed by 0.04 in 12.46 (-0.5m/s).

Having enjoyed a pass from the US Trials courtesy of her gold medal performance in Doha three years ago, world champion Nia Ali took third in 12.53.

The third Jamaican in action – Danniel Thomas-Dodd – finished fifth in the women’s shot put with an effort of 18.77m which came in round five.

Chase Ealey maintained her shield of invincibility, stretching her unbeaten shot record for the season to a seventh competition.

The world indoor silver medallist from the United States came tantalisingly close to Valerie Adams’s 11-year-old stadium record, 20.57m. She threw 20.30m in round two and finished with the bang of a 20.48m effort – just three centimetres shy of the world lead and lifetime best she posted at the US Championships at Hayward Field last weekend.

Sarah Mitton, who moved to third on the 2022 world list with her 20.33m national record at the Canadian Championships last Saturday, took second place with 19.90m, and Portugal’s world indoor champion Auriol Dongmo third with 19.30m.