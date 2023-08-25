Rushell Clayton emotionally recounts her bronze medal run Loop Jamaica

Rushell Clayton emotionally recounts her bronze medal run
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Rushell Clayton emotionally recounts her bronze medal run

Budapest Quest

"It was the best run of my life," said Clayton. "When I won the bronze medal in Doha, that was an easier run, I can tell you."

Loop Sports

9 hrs ago

Rushell Clayton emotionally recounts her bronze medal run

BUDAPEST, Hungary: Jamaica’s 30-year-old Rushell Clayton says the bronze medal she won in the women’s 400m hurdles on day six at the World Athletics Championships on Thursday was the “best run of her life.”

Clayton crossed the finish line in a personal best of 52.81 to replicate her achievement at the 2019 World Championships in Doha.

“It was the best run of my life,” said Clayton. “When I won the bronze medal in Doha, that was an easier run, I can tell you.

“Now all the ladies were on fire. I was able to better my PB two times in Budapest so I cannot be happier. I knew Femke would be in front of us but the others would be close to each other so I just focused on myself. I told to myself during the race that I needed to push harder because I needed that medal.”

Femke Bol of the Netherlands won the race in 51.70 seconds, earning her first global gold.

Shamier Little of the USA, who qualified fastest for this final in 52.81, ran one hundredth of a second faster, which was enough to earn her a second world 400m hurdles silver to add to the one she won in Beijing eight years ago.

Watch the video captured by Melton Williams as Clayton expresses her elation at securing the bronze medal.

