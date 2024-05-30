Rushell Clayton leads Jamaican sweep of 400m hurdles in Oslo Loop Jamaica

World Championship bronze medallist Rushell Clayton powered to victory in the women’s 400m hurdles at the Oslo Diamond League in Norway on Thursday.

Clayton dominated the race, finishing in 54.02 seconds, slightly below her world-leading time of 53.72 set at the Jamaica Athletics Invitational on May 11 in Kingston.

The 31-year-old led a Jamaican sweep, with Andrenette Knight securing second place with a season’s best of 54.63 seconds, followed by Janieve Russell in third, also posting a season’s best of 55.07 seconds.

It was Clayton’s second Diamond League victory this season, following her win in Marrakech, Morocco, on Sunday, May 19.

Jamaica’s Natoya Goule-Toppin secured second place in the women’s 800m, while South Africa’s Prudence Sekgodiso showed that her recent win in Marrakesh wasn’t a fluke as she came out on top once again. The 22-year-old had a comfortable lead with 200 metres to go; despite a fast finish from Goule-Toppin, Sekgodiso held on to win in 1:58.66. Goule-Toppin finished in a season’s best 1:59.10

Earlier, Rohan Watson achieved a season’s best 10.23 seconds to claim sixth place in the men’s 100m, with fellow Jamaican Yohan Blake finishing seventh in 10.29. South Africa’s Akani Simbine won the event. Britain’s Jeremiah Azu led at halfway but then pulled up with what appeared to be a slight injury. Simbine, the Commonwealth champion, powered ahead to win in a season’s best of 9.94 from Japan’s Hakim Sani Brown (9.99). Olympic champion Marcell Jacobs was third in a season’s best of 10.03.

Jamaica’s Rusheen McDonald finished last in the men’s 400m in 47.60. World silver medallist Matthew Hudson-Smith charged away from the fieldto break his own European record with 44.07. Kirani James, Olympic champion back in 2012, was second in a season’s best of 44.58.