Russell and Narine join LA Knight Riders for Major League Cricket Loop Jamaica

The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Loop Sports

5 hrs ago

Andre Russell (left) and Sunil Narine.

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

West Indies cricket star Andre Russell has confirmed his participation in the inaugural season of Major League Cricket (MLC) by signing up with the Los Angeles Knight Riders (LAKR). The highly anticipated MLC 2023 tournament, featuring six teams, is scheduled to take place from July 13 to 30 at the Grand Prairie Stadium in Dallas, Texas.

Russell, known for his impressive performances in T20 cricket, will be joined by his Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) teammate and fellow West Indies cricketer Sunil Narine, who is an off-spinning all-rounder.

This is now the fourth Knight Riders franchise to be represented by Russell and Narine. Apart from KKR and now LAKR, they also represent Trinbago Knight Riders in the CPL and Abu Dhabi Knight Riders in the ILT20.

KKR became the first Indian franchise to invest in American cricket. The Chennai Super Kings-owned franchise will be named the Texas Super Kings, while the Mumbai Indians-owned franchise will adopt the title, MI New York. Additionally, the Delhi Capitals-based franchise will be recognised as the Seattle Orcas. The opening match of the competition will see the Texas Super Kings hosting the Los Angeles Knight Riders.

Completing the lineup of MLC franchises are the Washington Freedom and the San Francisco Unicorns.

“Our debut season in MLC will feature a formidable and talented team capable of competing at the highest level and bringing joy to cricket fans worldwide,” stated Venky Mysore, CEO of the Knight Riders. “The Knight Riders group is committed to making a significant contribution to the growth of cricket in the United States and introducing our unique brand of the sport to new audiences globally.”

Joining Russell and Narine at LAKR are two other KKR players, Lockie Ferguson, and Jason Roy.

