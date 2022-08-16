Russell, Narine Join Abu Dhabi Knight Riders for UAE’s T20 league Loop Jamaica

West Indies Twenty20 international specialist Andre Russell is among 14 players signed by Abu Dhabi Knight Riders (ADKR) for UAE’s International League T20 (ILT20).

ADKR announced their overseas players on Tuesday and the list also includes five other West Indians – Sunil Narine, Akeal Hosein, Raymon Reifer, Kennar Lewis and Ravi Rampaul.

The ADKR franchise is owned by the Knight Riders Group, which also manages teams like Kolkata Knight Riders (IPL) and Trinbago Knight Riders (CPL).

Russell of Jamaica and Narine of Trinidad and Tobago have been part of the IPL’s Kolkata Knight Riders since 2012 and 2014 respectively, while Narine also plays for the CPL team Trinbago Knight Riders.

England’s swashbuckling player Jonny Bairstow is another prominent overseas signing by the Abu Dhabi franchise for UAE’s inaugural T20 league season.

“Firstly it’s great to see that our global footprint continues to grow in line with our vision & strategy. KKR in IPL, TKR in CPL and now ADKR in the ILT20,” Venky Mysore, CEO of Knight Riders, said.

“It’s also terrific that we have our mainstays – Sunil Narine and Andre Russell as part of ADKR. We are really delighted that Jonny Bairstow joins the Knight Riders family and will no doubt play a huge part in ADKR’s journey in ILT20. We are also delighted that Akeal Hosein, Ravi Rampaul, Ali Khan, Colin Ingram and Seekuge Prasanna, who have been part of Trinbago Knight Riders before, are also a part of ADKR.”

ADKR said that their local UAE players would be added to the squad later via in the draft.

The ILT20 is scheduled to begin in January next year in the UAE and is competing with South Africa’s T20 League for players.

ADKR squad for far: Sunil Narine, Andre Russell, Akeal Hosein, Raymon Reifer, Kennar Lewis, Ravi Rampaul (all from West Indies), Jonny Bairstow (England), Paul Stirling (Ireland), Lahiru Kumara, Charith Asalanka, Seekkuge Prasanna (trio from Sri Lanka), Colin Ingram (South Africa), Ali Khan (USA), Brandon Glover (The Netherlands).