Russia-Ukraine war: List of key events 

Here is the situation on Tuesday, February 4:

Fighting

A pro-Russian Ukrainian paramilitary leader, Armen Sarkisyan, was killed along with one other person, and three more people were wounded in a bomb blast inside a residential building in northwest Moscow, Russian state news agency TASS reports.

Russia’s Investigative Committee said it opened a criminal inquiry after the explosion on charges of murder by means injurious to the public, attempted murder of two or more people and arms trafficking.

Ukrainian forces are believed to be behind a series of assassinations in Russia. In mid-December, Russian General Igor Kirillov died in a remote-controlled blast in Moscow.

The United Nations echoed Ukraine’s growing concerns that Russia killed 79 captured Ukrainian soldiers in 24 separate incidents since September. The UN’s monitoring mission in Ukraine also said that one “wounded and incapacitated” Russian soldier was also executed by Kyiv.

A former United Kingdom MP, Jack Lopresti, has joined the Ukrainian International Legion to help fight against Russia, media reports said. Lopresti reportedly travelled to Kyiv in November to help a charity.

Russia’s Ministry of Defence said Moscow’s air defence units intercepted and destroyed 70 drones in a Ukrainian offensive overnight. The ministry said Kyiv had also targeted energy facilities, including an oil refinery in Volgograd which had caught fire.

Ukraine’s military claimed responsibility for strikes on Russian energy facilities, claiming that it hit a Russian oil refinery in Volgograd and a gas processing plant in Astrakhan. Both establishments supplied fuel to the Russian Army, according to the military.

Kyiv’s Air Force said it destroyed 38 of 71 Russian drones launched at Ukraine in an overnight attack. Some 25 drones disappeared from radars without reaching their targets, the Air Force said.

The AFP news agency, citing the Institute for the Study of War (ISW), reported that Russian forces advanced 430 sq km(166 sq miles) into Ukrainian territory in January and said Moscow’s forces were headed towards the logistics hub of Pokrovsk.

Humanitarian efforts

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s chief of staff, Andriy Yermak, said 12 children taken by Russia were brought back to Kyiv under the Bring Kids Back UA programme. Russia has yet to comment on the claim.

Russian oil and gas

Power restoration to Moldova’s separatist enclave Transnistria began with the help of European Union funding after months of power cuts due to disrupted Russian gas supplies amid the ongoing war on Ukraine. The EU’s $65.9m funding is said to be sufficient to meet the needs of Transnistria for only 10 days, with no arrangements yet in place beyond that.

Politics & diplomacy

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov backed the United States’s call for Ukraine to hold a presidential election by the end of the year, saying elections in Ukraine were necessary for legitimisation. He also said there had been no serious discussions on who would participate in talks to end the war.

According to the Reuters news agency, Moscow also said that it was too early for Russia to consider the four-way peace talks model proposed by Zelenskyy, which would include the US, Ukraine, Russia and the EU. Zelenskyy previously said it would be “very dangerous” if Washington and Moscow held ceasefire talks without involving Kyiv.

Russia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson, Maria Zakharova, criticised the Finnish government over the publication of an information package for its citizens who are planning or considering volunteering on Ukraine’s side in the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war.

US President Donald Trump told reporters in the Oval Office that he is seeking a secure supply of rare earth metals from Ukraine in exchange for US aid.

Moldova’s Foreign Ministry issued a statement denouncing the invasion of its airspace by a drone and said it was discussing with allies how to boost airspace defence. The statement detailed that the drone entered from Ukraine’s airspace, but did not identify the origin or likely operator of the drone.