Russia-Ukraine war: List of key events, day 1,205 

Guyana Police Force to arm traffic officers with tasers amid rise in violent attacks against police

Penny to run for PNM political leader post as party sets internal election date

Man found in a pool of blood in Belmont

Trinidad and Tobago’s weather: Dull, hazy day due to Saharan dust

Stuart Young denies any association with PNM Changemakers

11-y-o boy mowed down by bus along Mandela High Way